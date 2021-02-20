Due to the abundance of great wideouts in the NFL right now, sometimes there are a few playmakers that get lost in the shuffle. Richard Sherman, however, is doing his part to make sure those players get the attention they deserve.

During this week’s episode of ‘The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherma‪n‬,’ the All-Pro cornerback shared his stance on Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Let’s just say that Sherman is quite impressed by the Ohio State product.

“If he had anybody else besides him and they couldn’t just double him and cloud him all the time, he’d be special. But that’s the hard thing, they can’t find anybody else,” Sherman said. “They’ve got a bunch of guys who kind of flash, but he plays hard.”

"If he had anybody else besides him and they couldn't just double him… he'd be special" — Richard Sherman on Terry McLaurin

Sherman brings up an excellent point about the lack of a true threat across from McLaurin.

Washington has other skill players like Antonio Gibson and Logan Thomas, but the roster doesn’t currently have a No. 2 wideout who can take the pressure off McLaurin from time to time.

Even without a great co-star by his side, McLaurin had 87 receptions for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns this past season. He accomplished all of that with Kyle Allen, Dwayne Haskins, Taylor Heinicke and Alex Smith at quarterback.

McLaurin could become one of the best receivers in the NFL if he just gets a little more help from his supporting cast.