Robert Griffin III Has Telling Admission On NFL Future

Just over a month ago, longtime NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III agreed to a new deal that looked like it would spell the end of his football career.

In early August, RGIII accepted a job to join ESPN as a college football and NFL in-game analyst. Griffin left the door open for a potential return to football at the time, but went full-time into broadcasting.

Over the past month and a half he’s appeared on several ESPN shows. Earlier this week, he made an appearance on Adam Schefter’s podcast and made a very interesting admission.

According to Schefter, Griffin said he is still training with the hopes of playing in the NFL again. In fact, he reportedly said he would be willing to return to the Washington Football Team.

🎙 @RGIII is continuing to train with the hopes of playing again in the NFL, and he would be open to returning to the Washington Football Team. 🎧 https://t.co/bQePTpb5l1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2021

Washington lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in the first game of the season. He’s expected to miss nearly half of the entire 2021 season with the injury.

With that in mind, it seems like Griffin is trying to put his name in the mix as a potential quarterback Washington could go after. However, the team seems relatively confident in backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke performed well on Thursday night against the New York Giants and seems to have a firm grip on the starting job. Could RGIII change Ron Rivera’s mind in the near future?

Griffin played for Washington for four seasons after the team drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft.