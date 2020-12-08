Ron Rivera Has 1-Word Description Of The Win In Pittsburgh

The Washington Football Team pulled off the win of the NFL season on Monday night.

Washington handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the regular season. The Football Team upset the Steelers on an early Monday night game, 23-17.

Rivera’s team is now 5-7 on the season, while the Steelers dropped to 11-1. This is one of the biggest wins in recent Washington football history. The Football Team is right with the New York Giants at the top of the NFC East division.

Following the game, Rivera used one word to describe the feeling of the win.

“Euphoria,” he told reporters.

Rivera added that this should be a win that his team can build off of.

“These guys deserve it. We’ve been down for such a long time, and we’re trying to rebuild ourselves and build up. This is something we can build off of,” he told reporters.

One of these teams is going to wind up hosting a playoff game. As Washington showed on Monday night, they’re more than capable of pulling off an upset or two.