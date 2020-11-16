Ron Rivera Addresses Alex Smith’s Future In Washington

Alex Smith looked good in the Washington Football Team’s 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions yesterday. While he didn’t win the game, Smith appears to have won over head coach Ron Rivera.

Following the loss to the Lions, Rivera was asked whether he might have a franchise QB in Smith. Rivera conceded that he might, but needs to see a little more from Smith before making that determination.

“Well, possibly,” Rivera said. “You have to look at how much longer can he play? How much does he want to play?”

However, Rivera felt confident in saying that Smith is “back” as a player. “He’s proved that he’s back as a player,” Rivera added.

Alex Smith opened up the season as the third-string QB behind Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. He was activated to the roster prior to the 2020 season, nearly two years after a life-threatening leg injury that required over a dozen surgeries.

But a benching for Haskins and an injury to Allen allowed Smith to make his triumphant return in Week 10. He responded by going 38 of 55 for 390 yards.

The 27 points Smith led Washington to were tied for the most they’ve scored all season.

Smith is expected to start next week against the Cincinnati Bengals. If he plays well or even delivers a win, it will be hard for anyone to dislodge him from the starting role down the stretch.