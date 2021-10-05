Ron Rivera Addresses “Black Cloud” Over Washington Football Team

Earlier this week, the Washington Football Team was back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The team placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave “due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team,” per NBC’s JP Finlay, Grant Paulsen and Julie Carey. According to multiple reports, the team’s facility was raided by the DEA and local law enforcement.

It’s just the latest in a long line of incidents involving the team. Head coach Ron Rivera made an appearance on a local radio show and was asked about the incident.

He didn’t offer much, but Rivera was asked what he would “say to the people that say there’s always a black cloud” over the team.

Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“Well that’s what we’re trying to correct, that’s what we’re trying to fix, but for whatever reason, we just keep getting drawn back into things,” Rivera said. “So, guys, at the end of the day, we’re gonna let this play out and we’ll trust in the system. And we’ll go from there.”

Rivera is doing his best to turn around a struggling franchise, but off-field incidents like this certainly don’t help.

On the field, Washington took down the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 2-2 on the season. Next up for Washington is a contest against the New Orleans Saints.