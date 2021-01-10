Ron Rivera Addresses The Quarterback Position For 2021

All season long, the Washington Football Team had problems at the quarterback position. The team made the playoffs in spite of its issues at the spot.

Looking ahead to next year though, WFT has to do its best to solidify things at quarterback, as the team already has a postseason-caliber defense, a strong offensive line and some intriguing skill position players.

Quarterback is the biggest thing keeping Washington from taking a leap, and head coach Ron Rivera seems to recognize the need to shore up the position heading into the offseason.

In fact, he made it clear last night how important quarterback is moving forward.

Ron Rivera says QB is "one of the most important things that we need to get done and get established" going forward. — Kyle Stackpole (@kylefstackpole) January 10, 2021

Dwayne Haskins began the 2020 season as Washington’s starter before being benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Allen lasted a few games before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Once that happened, veteran Alex Smith stepped into the breach, completing his comeback from a devastating broken leg in 2018. However, Smith was hampered down the stretch by a calf strain, and Haskins was released after blowing another opportunity as QB1.

In last night’s 31-23 Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, undrafted practice squad promotion Taylor Heinicke turned in a gutsy performance and seemed to establish himself as someone who belongs in the NFL. We’ll see if he’ll be in Washington or elsewhere in 2021.

WFT has plenty to sort out at the most important position in the next few months.