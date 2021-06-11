Ron Rivera Admits 1 Mistake He Made With Dwayne Haskins

Most people around the NFL expect Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the Week 1 starter for the Washington Football Team this fall. While there’s no denying that he has great odds to win the job, he’ll have to earn that spot.

On Thursday afternoon, Washington head coach Ron Rivera revealed that there will be a quarterback competition this offseason that includes Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez.

“It’s going to be a good competition,” Rivera said, via ESPN. “I look forward to it. It’s going to push our football team and make our football team better. I just feel that going into this knowing we have a proven guy there that has the ability to lead us, but again, we have a guy in Taylor that shows us he can do it. They are going to compete, they are going to push, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The reason Rivera is having a quarterback competition in camp this year is because he learned from his mistake last offseason.

Rather than make Dwayne Haskins earn the starting role in 2020, Washington’s coaching staff let him work exclusively with the starters in camp. That’s something Rivera wishes he handled differently last summer.

“The mistake I made was that my approach was wrong. I should have made as big a competition as possible, and that’s on me. I wanted to try and find a guy. I thought [Haskins] was ready to take a step and take every opportunity. I try to build that rapport he needed with his teammates, and that would have been something we may have been able to see sooner and could have done something different, perhaps.”

Hopefully for Rivera, he won’t have to go through another season of subpar quarterback play. That being said, the fact that he’s willing to change his ways at this stage in his career is encouraging.

We’ll find out who’ll be Washington’s starting quarterback in roughly two months.