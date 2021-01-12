Ron Rivera Admits Mistake With The Quarterback Position

Ron Rivera’s first season as the head coach of the Washington Football Team is being viewed as success when you consider all the things he overcame on and off the field.

Despite leading Washington to the postseason, Rivera would’ve changed a few things prior to the start of the 2020 season if he had a second chance.

Rivera revealed his biggest regret during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan’s Grant and Danny. He believes he shouldn’t have limited his quarterback competition back in training camp.

Washington had Kyle Allen and Dwayne Haskins going head-to-head for the starting job. Haskins was named the Week 1 starter, but he was eventually benched in favor of Allen, who then suffered a season-ending injury that opened up the door for Alex Smith’s return to the gridiron.

Smith was unable to suit up for Wild Card weekend, leaving Washington with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback. He played well, but the quarterback situation for the team was not ideal to say the least.

“Yeah, I would have. I would have. The biggest thing I would have done is I would have created a few more opportunities mixing everybody around,” Rivera said, via NBC Sports Washington. “As opposed to saying okay I’m going to stick with just the one guy and do that. I think now in retrospect, and again, hindsight in 2020, I would.”

It’s safe to say that Washington will be in the market for quarterback help this offseason, whether that’s in free agency or through the draft.

Haskins his already out of the picture, and it’s unclear if Allen or Smith are being viewed as starter material for the 2021 season.

The pressure will be on Rivera to figure out his quarterback situation, especially since Washington is coming off a division title.