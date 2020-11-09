The Spun

Ron Rivera Has 1 Main Reason For Sticking With Alex Smith

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith on Sunday.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on November 08, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Washington Football Team has lost quarterback Kyle Allen for the season. The young quarterback suffered a devastating leg injury in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.

“Just want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support today. This is the unfortunate part of the game we play, but there’s no adversity you can’t overcome!! I promise I’ll be back stronger, and better because of it,” Allen wrote on Instagram.

“Loved every second of my first year in Washington, I can’t wait for more!”

Alex Smith replaced Allen under center on Sunday. Ron Rivera announced following the game that Smith will be his starter moving forward.

The decision is frustrating for many Washington fans, who want Dwayne Haskins to get another shot. However, Rivera has made it clear that Smith is the starter.

Rivera has one main reason for sticking with Smith: the NFC East is still awful.

“Nothing has really changed in the NFC East other than we lost the tiebreaker with the Giants. It’s still a close race,” he said.

There’s some truth to that.

The Eagles are leading the division at 3-4-1, with Washington in second place at 2-6. The Cowboys and the Giants are both 2-7.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.