Ron Rivera Announces Injury Diagnosis For Chase Young

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera confirmed the worst on Monday morning: Chase Young will miss the rest of the season.

Young, the second-year defensive end out of Ohio State, left Sunday’s Washington-Bucs game with a leg injury. He was assisted off the field and back into the tunnel.

Initial reports said Washington was concerned Young had potentially tore his ACL. Unfortunately, the nightmare has since been confirmed to be true.

Rivera told reporters on Monday that Young did indeed tear his ACL. He will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Ron Rivera confirmed that WFT DE Chase Young tore his ACL during Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay. His 2021 is over and the watch for 2022 now begins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

Chase Young was an absolute wrecking ball last season.

The former Ohio State star registered 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three fumbles recovered in a terrific rookie campaign last season. Young wasn’t having the same impact this year, but you could say the same about the entire Washington defense.

No matter how you spin it, this is a big loss for the Washington Football Team which is coming off its best win of the season. Washington beat Tampa Bay 29-19 on Sunday afternoon.

The big question now is when will Young return to the football field? Defensive ends typically struggle to come back quickly following an ACL tear. It’s fair to question whether Young will be ready to go in time for the 2022 season.

We wish the star defensive end all the best in his recovery.

Washington, meanwhile, takes on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.