Ron Rivera Announces Injury Update On QB Alex Smith

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith did not practice today due to a calf injury, but his coach is not ready to rule the vet out for Sunday.

Smith left last weekend’s win over the San Francisco 49ers and was replaced by Dwayne Haskins, the team’s early-season starter. Haskins had not played in over two months.

On Wednesday, Haskins handled all the work in practice, but Washington coach Ron Rivera said Smith might still be available for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ron RIvera says with a veteran QB like Alex Smith he could wait all the way until Sunday AM before making a QB decision — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 16, 2020

Smith has performed well in seven games this season, setting himself up for NFL Comeback Player of the Year thanks to his return from 2018’s gruesome leg injury.

The onetime No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 1,420 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions this year, and Washington is 4-1 in games he has started.

We’ll have to wait a couple of days until we know if Smith will be starting this Sunday. No matter who takes the field at QB, it is a pivotal game for WFT.

Washington has won four games in a row, and at 6-7 overall, is ahead of the New York Giants by one game in the NFC East.