Ron Rivera Announces Update On Washington QB Alex Smith

With a potential playoff berth at stake this weekend, the Washington Football Team received positive news regarding the health of Alex Smith.

Last weekend, Smith was unable to suit up due to a calf injury. He’s still working his way back from the injury, but he’s definitely trending in the right direction. The veteran quarterback was seen at practice on Thursday throwing to wide receivers during individual drills.

Smith isn’t a lock to start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but Ron Rivera seems fairly optimistic he’ll have his veteran signal-caller back in the lineup.

“He did have a good day today,” Rivera said when talking about Smith’s status for Week 16. “It was promising. We’ll see how it is in the morning.”

#WashingtonFootball Team HC Ron Rivera on Alex Smith: “He did have a good day today. It was promising. We’ll see how it is in the morning.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 24, 2020

Smith also expressed confidence in his ability to play this weekend against the Panthers. However, he wants everyone to know there’s a process he must go through when recovering from an injury.

“I’m doing everything I can to make sure that happens. There is a progression here as the week goes on.”

Washington plays its best when Smith is under center. He’s not the type of quarterback who lights up a scoreboard, but he takes great care of the football.

A win on Sunday paired with a Giants’ loss to the Ravens would result in Washington winning the NFC East. Smith’s status could dictate whether or not a playoff berth is clinched this weekend.