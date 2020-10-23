Ron Rivera Shares Positive Update On Cancer Fight

In August, just weeks before his first season with the Washington Football Team, Ron Rivera announced that he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer. The cancer was discovered after a self-check, and is very treatable, luckily.

Rivera has coached the team throughout the season, as he’s received treatment. It hasn’t been an easy one for the rebuilding team. At 1-5, the team is tied for last in the worst division in the NFL, the NFC East.

Still, the fact that he’s able to go out and coach at all, while receiving cancer treatment, is impressive. Today, he announced some good news on that front. According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, Rivera says that his last day of cancer treatment is Monday.

It doesn’t sound like he’s all the way finished with the process of beating the disease. However, he says that things are “headed in the right direction,” which is fantastic to hear.

Some great news: Ron Rivera's last day of cancer treatment is Monday (Oct. 26). He'll have to undergo further scans, but he said that "what I've been told is it's headed in the right direction." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2020

The 58-year old Rivera spent nine years as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, where he was pretty successful, reaching the Super Bowl in 2015. The Panthers elected to go in another direction during the offseason, but it didn’t take long for Rivera to land the job in Washington, where he’s quickly become one of the most influential head coaches in the NFL.

As the franchise has gone through multiple tumultuous issues, including the horrid rampant sexual harassment scandal that pervaded the front office, as well as the franchise’s ongoing renaming and rebrand, Rivera has been called something of a steadying force.

He’s had to make some difficult calls this season already as well, benching second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick and a favorite of owner Dan Snyder. It’s pretty clear that Ron Rivera has a ton of leeway to reshape the Washington Football Team right now. The most important thing is his health, though, and it is good to hear that things are going well in that area as well.

[Nicki Jhabvala]