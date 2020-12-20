Ron Rivera Announces Decision On Starting QB After Today’s Loss

In a struggling NFC East division Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team found themselves at the top. Behind a ferocious defensive front, the team looks poised for a playoff berth.

Well, if they can find any sort of consistent quarterback play.

With Alex Smith sidelined with a strained calf, Dwayne Haskins got the start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Washington Football Team offense couldn’t get any downfield momentum and lost 20-15 after just three first half points. Haskins completed 38 of his 55 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Still, the 23-year-old looked far from Washington’s quarterback of the future. After the game, Rivera confirmed that the team would stick with Smith, as soon as the veteran can get healthy.

“Alex Smith is our starting quarterback right now,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “If he’s healthy and ready to roll, he’ll start. If not, Dwayne will start.”

Smith left last weekend’s game against the San Fransisco 49ers after awkwardly tweaking his leg. Although the injury doesn’t seem serious, the team held him out against Seattle.

The 36-year-old veteran marked himself as the favorite for Comeback Player of the Year with his performance thus far in 2020. Since taking over for Haskins and Kyle Allen, Smith helped turn the Washington Football Team around and into the leaders of the NFC East. In seven games this year, he’s thrown for 1,420 yards and four touchdowns.

Washington will now have its most critical two-game stretch to close out their regular season. The team is now 6-8 and will still remain atop the division if the Giants lose to the Browns on Sunday Night Football.

Rivera will now hope to get Smith back for next Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.