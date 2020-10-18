Ron Rivera Had Brutally Honest Comment After Today’s Loss

Washington head coach Ron Rivera took a massive gamble with a two-point conversion attempt in the waning moments of their game against the Giants. The gamble failed, and Washington lost.

That loss was Washington’s fifth in a row, and now has the team with the second-worst record in the league. Following the 20-19 loss, Rivera was asked if his team is giving up the NFC East title race.

In his usual, brutal honesty, Rivera declared that they’re not. “No,” he said, citing the respective records of the Giants and Eagles as reasons for the team to still play hard. He then invoked a little bit of Herm Edwards by stating “that’s why we’re playing these games.”

“It’s about what happens in the division,” he continued. “(Our goal) hasn’t changed in my opinion. I still feel the same way. We’ll see what happens. That’s why we’re playing these games.”

Ron Rivera asked if he's backing off the NFC East chase. Answer: Not yet. pic.twitter.com/VtqcbmlFCf — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 18, 2020

Rivera’s tenure at Washington has gotten off to a very rough start. The team was largely devoid of talent before he got there, and a slew of injuries haven’t helped.

Love this quote from Ron Rivera I’m going for 2 at the end – “The only way to learn to win is to play to win.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 18, 2020

His most controversial decision thus far has been benching second-year QB Dwayne Haskins, who now appears to be on the outs with the team.

Kyle Allen is 0-2 since replacing Haskins, and aside from what should have been a game-tying final drive against the Giants today, has hardly looked better than Haskins.

All of that said, he’s right about Washington still being in the race. The Giants and Eagles are both within a game, and the Cowboys would be too if they beat them next week.

Ron Rivera still has a chance – a small chance – to turn things around.