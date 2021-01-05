Ron Rivera Has Concerning Update On Alex Smith

Although he returned on Sunday in the team’s playoff-clinching win, Alex Smith didn’t appear to be at full strength at all. All the concerns about his health were validated this Tuesday morning when Ron Rivera revealed his plan for the team’s playoff game.

Rivera said the Washington Football Team will “definitely have to look” at rotating Smith and Taylor Heinicke at quarterback on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This strategy would indicate that Smith is still dealing with some effects from his calf strain. Over the weekend, he completed 22-of-32 pass attempts for 162 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

One of Smith’s interceptions seemed as if the football just had zero velocity on it. Perhaps he’s unable to drive the ball right now because his calf isn’t at 100 percent.

Playing an inexperienced quarterback like Heinicke in the postseason isn’t ideal at all, but at least he looked serviceable in limited action this year.

Two weeks ago, Heinicke completed 12-of-19 pass attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown in relief duty against the Carolina Packers.

Regardless if it’s Heinicke or Smith under center, Washington will need its defense to shoulder the load on Wild Card weekend.

Chase Young and the rest of the defensive line for Washington have been exceptional this year, finishing sixth in the NFL in sacks. They’ll need to get pressure on Tom Brady if they want any chance at pulling off the upset this Saturday.