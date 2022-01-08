Ron Rivera Has Strong Message For Joe Judge After Rant

After being humiliated by the Chicago Bears last Sunday, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge went on a rant about his team’s culture. In the process of doing that, he may have taken a shot at the Washington Football Team.

“This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines,” Judge said. “This ain’t some clown show organization or something else, ok? We’re talking about the foundation built.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera addressed Judge’s comments during an appearance on the “Kevin Sheehan Show.” It’s evident that Rivera would like Judge to stop painting his team in a negative light.

“To be upfront about it, it disappoints me because for somebody to make a comment like that and not really know the circumstances of the situation we’ve gone through,” Rivera said. “I mean for goodness sake, you know if you pay attention to what’s happening you would have found out that we had just had one of our most popular players [Deshazor Everett], a guy that’s very popular amongst his teammates, was in a terrible car accident where his longtime girlfriend is killed. We had another player [Montez Sweat] who lost his brother to murder, and then we had another player who lost another brother.

“There’s reasons why things happen, and to take a shot at people when people are going through what they’re going through, that’s not right. If you don’t know and understand other people’s teams, talk about yourself; talk about your own team. That’s what’s fair.”

Ron Rivera responds to Giants HC Joe Judge taking a swipe at Washington on the @kevinsheehanDC show.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/oS0ELvxn8j — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 7, 2022

Judge claims his “fistfights on the sideline” comment wasn’t directed at the Washington Football Team.

The Giants will take on Washington this Sunday in their regular-season finale.