Ron Rivera Has Strong Message For Joe Judge After Rant

Washington Football Team head coach looks on during a game.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

After being humiliated by the Chicago Bears last Sunday, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge went on a rant about his team’s culture. In the process of doing that, he may have taken a shot at the Washington Football Team.

“This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines,” Judge said. “This ain’t some clown show organization or something else, ok? We’re talking about the foundation built.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera addressed Judge’s comments during an appearance on the “Kevin Sheehan Show.” It’s evident that Rivera would like Judge to stop painting his team in a negative light.

“To be upfront about it, it disappoints me because for somebody to make a comment like that and not really know the circumstances of the situation we’ve gone through,” Rivera said. “I mean for goodness sake, you know if you pay attention to what’s happening you would have found out that we had just had one of our most popular players [Deshazor Everett], a guy that’s very popular amongst his teammates, was in a terrible car accident where his longtime girlfriend is killed. We had another player [Montez Sweat] who lost his brother to murder, and then we had another player who lost another brother.

“There’s reasons why things happen, and to take a shot at people when people are going through what they’re going through, that’s not right. If you don’t know and understand other people’s teams, talk about yourself; talk about your own team. That’s what’s fair.”

Judge claims his “fistfights on the sideline” comment wasn’t directed at the Washington Football Team.

The Giants will take on Washington this Sunday in their regular-season finale.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.