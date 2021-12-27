Ron Rivera Has Telling Update On WFT’s Quarterback Situation

Washington’s Ron Rivera has named his starting quarterback for next Sunday’s matchup against Philadelphia.

Rivera confirmed that it will be Taylor Heinicke starting but also said “we’ll see” after that. It also sounds like Kyle Allen could be getting some reps as well.

“Will we play Kyle? Probably. But we’re going to stick with Taylor for now,” Rivera said.

Heinicke had his worst outing of the season on Sunday night against the Cowboys. He only completed seven passes (out of 22) for 121 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Dallas was up 42-7 at halftime as nothing was going right for Washington.

After Heinicke got benched, Allen came in and completed eight-of-10 passes for 67 yards and had one touchdown. Yes, the game was over at that point but it’s no wonder Rivera wants to see what he can do.

Washington is already almost out of the playoff picture anyway and faces some tough questions next season, especially at quarterback.

The WFT will look to play spoiler against the Eagles on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.