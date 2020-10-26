Look: Ron Rivera Shares Message After Final Cancer Treatment

Almost every fan of the NFL is a fan of Ron Rivera.

Simply put, the long-time head coach knows how to win football games. In his nine years at the helm of the Carolina Panthers, Rivera racked up a 76-63 overall record including four playoff berths and a trip to Super Bowl 50.

But at the beginning of the week, the first-year head coach of the Washington Football Team celebrated his biggest victory yet.

Rivera completed seven weeks of treatment for squamous cell cancer, which he was diagnosed with in August. Devastated by the news over the summer, the NFL world rallied to support one its most admired leaders. Thankfully, Rivera’s recovery is headed in the right direction.

On Monday, the 58-year-old shared his reaction to the huge milestone in his battle with cancer.

How it started. How it’s going! pic.twitter.com/PbBMovYIel — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) October 26, 2020

The Football Team obliterated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, 25-3. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson exploded for the best game of his young career, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown on just 20 carries.

But it was Washington’s defense that brought in the win. Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio’s unit racked up a safety, an interceptions and six sacks in the win.

When Rivera arrived at the team’s facility on Monday morning, the entire organization got to celebrate two victories.

It's a different kind of Victory Monday 💛#RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/tgiZgOpBGC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

Still, Rivera’s battle with cancer isn’t over. He’ll attend numerous follow-up appointments and scans to ensure that his road to recovery is on the right track.

For now, Rivera and his family will get to celebrate the fantastic news.

The entire NFL will be right beside them in doing so.