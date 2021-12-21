The Spun

Ron Rivera Provides Update On WFT Quarterback Situation

Washington Football Team head coach looks on during a game.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team still doesn’t know which quarterback will line up under center in Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. And kickoff is just a few hours away.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera revealed early on Tuesday morning that his team is already up in Philadelphia for the game, but not every player is present just yet. The organization’s top two quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, are still back in the nation’s capital awaiting COVID-19 tests, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

Both signal-callers entered the league’s health and safety protocols last week as a part of the outbreak among the Washington Football Team. Nearly two dozen players from the NFC East club ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list late last week.

The NFL postponed the Washington-Philadelphia game from Sunday to Tuesday, allowing Rivera to get a couple of players back, but Heinicke and Allen have yet to test out of protocols so far.

They’ll now await the results of their Tuesday test before jetting up to Lincoln Financial Field if cleared.

If Heinicke and Allen are both unable to return a negative test on Tuesday, Washington will turn to third-stringer Garrett Gilbert. The veteran quarterback was just signed off of the New England Patriots practice squad last week and could be poised to start for the first time in 2021.

Washington badly needs a win in Tuesday night’s matchup with the Eagles. At 6-7, Rivera’s club sits right in the throes of the NFC playoff picture and in a tie with Philadelphia with four games to play.

Obviously, Washington would prefer one of its top two quarterbacks be on the field come kickoff, but will need to prepare to hand the reins to Gilbert if Heinicke and Allen remain at home.

Tuesday’s NFC East game will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.

