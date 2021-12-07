Ron Rivera Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Cowboys

The Washington Football Team finds itself in the mix for an NFC playoff berth with just five games to go, which seemed pretty unlikely through the first eight weeks of the year. Heading into its bye week, Ron Rivera’s club was a disappointing 2-6 and headed for a bottom-two finish in the division.

However, since that week off, the Washington Football Team has turned things around. The group has rattled off wins against the Buccaneers, the Panthers, the Seahawks and the Raiders and has climbed back up a .500 record at 6-6.

Washington will now carry its newfound confidence into a pivotal NFC East game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The two rivals will meet in Landover, Maryland this upcoming Sunday afternoon. Although they’re at home, the Washington Football Team will head into the contest as a four-point underdog to Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys.

Although that might seem disappointing, Rivera got biblical when explaining why he was just fine with being overlooked going into Sunday’s game.

“I’m fine with that. …Remember this: When he became King, he was there for 30 years, baby,” Rivera said on 106.7 The Fan, per The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

The Cowboys have been on a much different trajectory than Washington in recent weeks. Dallas has lost two of its last three and has seen its NFC East lead dwindle to just two games.

With only five regular season games remaining, Washington would have to put together quite an effort to end the year on top of the division. However, with Sunday’s head-to-head meeting and another matchup two weeks from now, the Football Team could prove to be a legitimate threat to Dallas down the final stretch.

Especially if the Cowboys overlook Rivera and his players this upcoming weekend.

Washington will take on Dallas at FedEx Field this Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.