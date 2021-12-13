The Spun

Ron Rivera Reacts To Cowboys Bringing Their Own Benches

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team reacts after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera had no problem with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy bringing their own benches to FedEx Field.

Dallas likely did it to make it feel like home, but also because McCarthy guaranteed a win earlier in the week.

Rivera said it’s all part of the gamesmanship that goes with it and also left the door open to potentially do it in Dallas in a couple of weeks.

Washington ended up making it a game against Dallas, even though it was down 24-0 at halftime. The WFT outscored the Cowboys 20-3 in the second half and got it to one possession late in the fourth quarter after a Dak Prescott pick-6.

Washington then got a chance to tie the game after that but Randy Gregory forced a fumble on Kyle Allen and Dallas ran the clock out.

With the loss, the WFT is now 6-7 overall but is still squarely in the playoff hunt with four games to go.

These two teams will meet again on Dec. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

