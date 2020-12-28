Ron Rivera Releases A Statement On Dwayne Haskins

In a headline move on Monday, the Washington Football Team released embattled quarterback and former first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.

Washington made Haskins’ release official with a statement moments ago. Head coach Ron Rivera released a statement, explaining that he felt it would be better for them to go their separate ways and thanking Haskins for his contributions to the team.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” Rivera said in a statement. “I told him I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins’ tenure with Washington ends just 20 months after the team drafted him No. 15 overall at the 2019 NFL Draft. He was 3-10 as a starter and passed for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Haskins started the 2019 season on the bench and didn’t get onto the field until midway through the season. He seemed to show some promise at the end of his rookie season with some strong performances against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

But when Ron Rivera arrived to replace Jay Gruden as head coach, Rivera made it clear that Haskins would have to earn his starting job. Haskins edged out the competition, but was benched after a 1-3 start.

He returned in Week 14 following injuries to Washington’s QBs room, but just couldn’t sustain any success.

Haskins is now in a rare group of first-round quarterbacks who were cut after less than two seasons. It’s not a list any quarterback wants to find themselves on.

It’s too early to tell if this is the end for Haskins’ career. But the way he went out won’t do him favors.

Meanwhile, Washington are expected to start Taylor Heinicke against the Philadelphia Eagles with the NFC East title on the line in Week 17.