Ron Rivera Reportedly Has Preference For Alex Smith’s Future

Last year, the NFL wasn’t sure if we’d ever see Alex Smith on the field ever again. The former No. 1 overall pick suffered a broken fibula and tibia that required 17 surgeries. Fast forward to this Thanksgiving, and Smith has a chance to lead his team to first place in the NFC East.

Washington began the 2020 season with Dwayne Haskins as the starter, but it didn’t take very long for Kyle Allen to replace him. Unfortunately for Allen, his season was cut short due to a dislocated ankle.

Instead of handing the starting job back to Haskins, the coaching staff named Smith the starter. There were concerns about how he’d perform after 17 surgeries, but he’s looked surprisingly good in four games this season.

Smith has 918 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Although the amount of touchdown passes he’s thrown are underwhelming, the reality is Washington isn’t a high-powered offense.

As for Smith’s future with the Washington Football Team, it appears Ron Rivera wants him on the roster for the 2021 season. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to break the news.

Alex Smith’s comeback story for the Washington Football Team may not be over this season. The WFT wants him back for 2021. My story: https://t.co/UzoTDpkUg8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2020

Smith is under contract through 2022, but he hasn’t publicly stated whether he wants to play next season.

If Smith stays healthy and continues to play at this level, we’d have to imagine that he’ll return to Washington for the 2021 campaign.

Washington will be in action later today against Dallas. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.