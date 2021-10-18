Ron Rivera Reveals If He’s Considered A Quarterback Change

The Washington Football Team have been struggling a lot lately thanks to an anemic offense and a porous defense. But what are Washington head coach Ron Rivera’s thoughts on making a change at quarterback?

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been struggling as the team’s starter since Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in Week 1. But when asked by the media about making a change, Rivera gave Heinicke his vote of confidence.

“I’ve been very confident in what we’ve done with Taylor… Not every week is going to be as productive as we want it to be,” Rivera said.

Heinicke has completed 63.6-percent of his passes for 1,390 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions through six games. Over the last two games though, Heinicke has especially struggled.

He has one touchdown pass and three interceptions over the last two games – losses to the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

The other option at QB is Kyle Allen, who went 1-3 in four starts for Washington last year. He has not thrown a pass this year and some people are wondering if it might be time to hand him the reins.

Washington are 2-4 with huge games against the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the next four weeks. That’s a stretch that almost any quarterback – let alone Heinicke – would likely struggle with.

The NFC East is rapidly falling out of reach for Washington as well. They’re now three games behind the Dallas Cowboys and don’t play them until December.

If the quarterback situation in Washington isn’t resolve quickly, those games against Dallas won’t help them at all.

Is Ron Rivera making the right call at quarterback?