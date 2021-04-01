Ron Rivera Reveals The Plan For Starting Quarterback

We’re still several months away from the start of the NFL season, but Washington head coach Ron Rivera has already shared some insight on his team’s quarterback situation.

Washington went through four different quarterbacks last season, as Kyle Allen, Dwayne Haskins, Taylor Heinicke and Alex Smith all saw time under center.

In an effort to bolster its quarterback room, Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal in free agency. He’s coming off a season where he had 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Fitzpatrick isn’t guaranteed the starting role for the 2021 season, but Rivera admitted that he’ll be the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart when training camp begins.

“He’s going to come in as the No. 1 but there will be a competition,” Rivera told reporters.

Fitzpatrick confirmed in March that he wasn’t handed the starting gig for the Washington Football Team when he signed his contract. Nonetheless, he’s grateful that he’ll have the chance to win the job this offseason.

“Just a chance. That’s all I’ve asked for my whole career,” Fitzpatrick said. “I just want a chance to have the opportunity to compete. And I probably have too much confidence in myself, but that’s something that I’ve always had and something that’s been a huge advantage for me that’s allowed me to sick around for as long as I have. I have the ultimately belief in myself, and I feel like whatever situation I’m put in, if I have a chance to compete, that’s all I want.”