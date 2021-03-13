Ron Rivera Shares Brutally Honest Admission On Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins‘ sudden departure from the nation’s capital had many NFL fans wondering what went wrong behind the scenes. This week, Washington head coach Ron Rivera finally provided some new information on that situation.

Rivera was on ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast’ this week to discuss various topics, which included his battle with cancer, quarterback search, and fallout with Haskins.

When talking about Haskins and why it didn’t work out, Rivera admit that the former first-round pick didn’t have the strongest work ethic.

“You know what? I tried to come to terms with him,” Rivera said. “He’s a very talented player. He’s got an NFL arm, a legit arm, and there’s a part of him that he wants to, but something keeps getting in the way. I’m not sure what it was, and that was the hard part because he puts in the time, and then he doesn’t. And you’re wondering, ‘Where is he? What’s he doing?’ You see him over there and you go, ‘OK,’ and then you don’t see him. So I think the thing he needs to do is just prioritize. The kid, as I said, he’s talented, and if he ever does get it, he’s going to make an impact.”

(3/3) In a podcast interview with Colin Cowherd that published today, Rivera finally flat-out it said Haskins' work ethic and commitment was an issue (which we knew): pic.twitter.com/CECUokHjfO — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Haskins’ poor work ethic.

Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reported this back in October. He said Haskins fell into poor study and practice habits after winning the starting job for Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Haskins finished his second NFL season with just 1,439 passing yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Despite his struggles, he quickly signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

We’ll see if Haskins’ experiences in Washington help him become a better quarterback in Pittsburgh.