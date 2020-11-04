Ron Rivera Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts On Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins remained a member of the Washington Football Team despite trade rumors heading into the deadline. However, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star could still be on his way out of D.C. eventually (perhaps as early as this offseason).

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, who benched Haskins for Kyle Allen earlier this season, has not held back when discussing the young quarterback. He definitely didn’t do that on Wednesday.

Rivera appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this week and he was asked about Haskins. He didn’t shy away from making some brutally honest claims.

“It’s funny, I benched the guy and it’s like everybody thinks his career is over here in Washington. It’s not. There’s potential, there’s opportunity. The kid has an NFL arm, it’s just a matter of him developing,” Rivera said via NBC Sports Washington.

Rivera was then asked to put a number on his confidence level in Haskins. The head coach said it “is probably somewhere in the 70s.”

Rivera added that Haskins, 23, has “a lot to learn.”

But it doesn’t appear that the Washington Football Team head coach is giving up on the former first-round NFL Draft pick just yet.

“Everybody forgets he played 12 games of college football and then last year he really didn’t get into the swing of things until the end of the year,” the coach said. “I did everything I could to give him 11 weeks as the No. 1 [quarterback].”

Washington is set to take on the New York Giants on Sunday.