Ron Rivera Shares Honest Admission On Facing Cam Newton

For nearly a decade, Ron Rivera and Cam Newton formed one of the NFL’s most prominent head coach-quarterback combinations with the Carolina Panthers. But next weekend, they’ll be opponents for the first time.

Rivera’s Washington Football Team heads to Charlotte to take on Cam and the Panthers in Week 11. Cam is expected to play a bigger role in that game than yesterday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Naturally, Rivera was asked if he plans to prepare for the 2015 NFL MVP. Interestingly enough, Rivera is game-planning for him – and may have a surprise in store.

“Yes actually I do (have plays to defend Cam), to be honest with you,” Rivera said, via ProFootballTalk.

From 2011 to 2019, Ron Rivera went 75-63-1 as head coach of the Panthers. Newton went 66-55-1 under Rivera’s leadership. Together, the two won three NFC South titles and reached Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

As for personal accolades, Rivera won NFL Coach of the Year twice while Cam made three Pro Bowls and was elected MVP in 2015.

Rivera was fired after going 5-7 in 2019 and promptly joined the Washington Football Team, leading them to the NFC East title in his first year at the helm.

Newton had less success in his first year post-Rivera, going 7-8 as a starter for the New England Patriots. He was cut before the 2021 season and didn’t have a team until just a few days ago.

It will be a cool reunion to see next weekend though.