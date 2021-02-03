Ron Rivera Was Asked If Washington Might Consider Cam Newton

Nearly half of the NFL could see a change at the starting quarterback position heading into the 2021 season.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams shipped two first-round picks, a third round pick and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. That meant at least two teams would see change at the QB spot.

On Wednesday afternoon, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera hinted that his team will likely see a change at quarterback as well. Reporters asked Rivera if the team would consider signing free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

According to Washington reporter JP Finlay, Rivera said “nothing is off the table.”

Asked about Cam Newton in free agency, Ron Rivera says "nothing is off the table" and Washington will continue to explore all their options. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 3, 2021

Washington saw four different quarterbacks start at least one game during the 2020 season. Former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins started the season as the starting quarterback.

However, he was benched for Kyle Allen, who suffered a season-ending injury. Veteran quarterback Alex Smith started a few games as well, before Taylor Heinicke took over for the team’s playoff game.

Rivera and company released Haskins. Smith stated he wants to come back and continue to play, but his future is uncertain as Washington has a potential out in his contract.

Rivera could easily have Smith return next season, but the team still needs to figure out a long-term solution at the position.

Cam Newton could also be a stop-gap until Washington finds their quarterback of the future.