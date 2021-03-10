NFL free agency is only days away, and judging by the comments Ron Rivera made this morning, the Washington Football Team figures to be active.

With the NFL officially announcing next year’s salary cap at 182.5 million, teams can officially begin plotting out the course of their offseason. Washington projects to have plenty of space.

Addressing reporters today, Rivera seemed to indicate WFT will be very aggressive next week.

“We have a couple of guys we’d love to be able to get, immediately,” he said via NBC Sports’ JP Finlay.

Ron Rivera on free agency – "We have a couple of guys we'd love to be able to get, immediately" (Editor note – big swings coming) — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 10, 2021

On paper, Washington’s defense looks further along than its offense, so we’ll see if the organization prioritizes offense in free agency.

A complementary wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin is needed, and it seems likely that the team would look to add another quarterback to replace Alex Smith.

Regardless of where they intend to spend their money, it looks like WFT is going to be make its presence felt when the free agency tampering period opens on Monday.