Ron Rivera’s Daughter, Courtney, Announces He Is Cancer Free

Earlier Thursday, Courtney Rivera, the daughter of Washington head coach Ron Rivera, asked for prayers and love.

Just a few hours later, she revealed why. Her father was receiving more tests to determine if the cancer treatments he received during the 2020 season had worked.

Thankfully, the family received great news. On Thursday afternoon, Courtney took to Twitter to announce her father is cancer free.

“Thank you all for the love and prayers. just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!!” she said on Twitter.

Doctors diagnosed Rivera with squamous cell cancer in August, just a few weeks before the 2020 season was set to kick off. He had just landed the head coaching job with Washington a few months prior to learning the news.

Rather than take the year off to undergo treatment, Rivera coached the entire season. He would leave during the week for treatment, but still find time to coach the team.

It was a tremendous effort for Rivera – and one that paid off. He led the Washington Football Team to a playoff berth and the team nearly upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just over a month later tests revealed he was cancer free.

It’s an incredible moment for the Rivera family and we wish him nothing but the best as he continues to try to stay healthy.