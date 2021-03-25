Ryan Fitzpatrick Names His No. 1 Priority In Free Agency

Ryan Fitzpatrick is heading into his 17th NFL season with his ninth team as he joins the Washington Football Team. But what sold him on joining up with Ron Rivera and his staff?

Appearing on 106.7 The Fan on Thursday, Fitzpatrick revealed that the most important thing for him was a chance to play and compete. As his list began to narrow down, he found that he liked the culture Rivera was building in Washington and believes that there’s “some good juju” with the team now.

“The No. 1 thing I was looking for in free agency was just a chance to play, a place that was gonna allow me to compete to be the guy,” Fitzpatrick said, via NBCSportsWashington. “When I started to narrow it down, just I think coach Rivera, the culture that’s being created, the youthful energy in the building, the playoffs last year — it was 7-9 but it was playoffs and I think that this team, there’s a lot of optimism and there’s some good juju in the building. So I think a lot of those things factored into it.”

Based on everything we’ve seen so far, Fitzpatrick got everything he wanted and more. He may not even have to compete for the starting job. Reports indicate he will be named the starter heading into training camp.

OFFICIAL ✨ We've signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick! — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 18, 2021

In 16 NFL seasons, Fitzpatrick has never made the Pro Bowl or appeared in the postseason. He’s proven extremely malleable to almost any offensive system, maximizing his value as a backup and frequent starter.

But Washington could be the place where Fitzpatrick can finally achieve at least one of those two milestones. Washington are the defending NFC East champions and boast an impressive array of offensive weapons.

The 7-9 record that Washington posted last year may not be enough to get into the playoffs this year. But this might be the best opportunity Fitzpatrick has ever had to come up big.

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick lead Washington to the playoffs in 2021?