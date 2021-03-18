Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals If He Was Guaranteed The Starting Job

Ryan Fitzpatrick will suit up for a ninth NFL team this fall. Earlier this week, the veteran gunslinger signed a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team.

Fitzpatrick made the deal official this Thursday, releasing a video message on social media for his fans.

“Hey Washington faithful, Ryan Fitzpatrick here. Just met Coach (Ron) Rivera, just inked the deal. Very excited to be hear,” Fitzpatrick said. “Let’s go Football Team!”

Will we get to see Fitzpatrick starting under center for Washington this fall? He didn’t say if he was guaranteed the starting role, but he did drop an incredible quote in his introductory press conference.

“Just a chance. That’s all I’ve asked for my whole career. I just want a chance to have the opportunity to compete. And I probably have too much confidence in myself, but that’s something that I’ve always had and something that’s been a huge advantage for me that’s allowed me to sick around for as long as I have. I have the ultimately belief in myself, and I feel like whatever situation I’m put in, if I have a chance to compete, that’s all I want.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick, on any assurances he received about being the starter: pic.twitter.com/Xq6PhnqRkM — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2021

Comments like these make Fitzpatrick so likable.

This past season, Fitzpatrick completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He eventually lost the starting role to Tua Tagovailoa, but he proved to be a great mentor for the former first-round pick.

If Fitzpatrick wins the starting gig for Washington, he’ll have two really great wideouts to throw the ball to in Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.