Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares How Many NFL Teams Expressed Interest

Earlier this week, Ryan Fitzpatrick inked a deal to play for his ninth NFL team heading into his 17th season in the league.

The gunslinger signed a one-year deal to play for the Washington Football Team. Fitzpatrick spoke with the media on Thursday and said this was the most sought after he’s ever been during his NFL career.

“It was interesting that in Year 17, this was the most sought after I had been in my whole career with all this free agency stuff,” Fitzpatrick said in his introductory press conference on Thursday. “I think part of it was just the way it went the last two years — the adversity that we fought through as as team, [what] we were able to do as a team to turn it around in Miami.”

Later in the press conference, Fitzpatrick revealed the number of teams interested in his services. According to Pro Football Talk, he said “more than three” teams were interested in signing him.

Fitzpatrick didn’t want to specify which other teams called or how many there were. But when pressed, he did say he received interest from “more than three” clubs.

Earlier this week, he had a message for Washington football fans.

“Hey Washington faithful, Ryan Fitzpatrick here. Just met Coach (Ron) Rivera, just inked the deal. Very excited to be hear,” Fitzpatrick said in a video message. “Let’s go Football Team!”

After winning the division in 2020, Washington might be able to make it two-straight with Fitzpatrick under center and a nasty defense.