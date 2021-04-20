Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares ‘Worst’ Text Message He Ever Sent

During a recent appearance on the ‘Green Light with Chris Long’ podcast, Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick revealed the worst text message he’s ever sent.

Ironically enough, the message that Fitzpatrick sent went to the quarterback that he’s replacing in the nation’s capital, Alex Smith.

After he heard that Smith suffered a horrific injury, Fitzpatrick reached out to him to send some words of encouragement. However, the message didn’t age very well due to the fact that Smith’s injury was way more complicated than people imagined.

“The single worst text I’ve ever sent out went to Alex,” Fitzpatrick said. “I said ‘Hey, Alex. Just wanted to let you know they’ll fix you up and you’ll feel as good as new. I’m out here and I don’t feel any pain from my injury three years later.’ And I sent it and felt good about it, and he then said ‘Well, mine might be a little more complicated.’ 17 surgeries later and the story of what he had to overcome, I felt like the biggest a**hole ever.”

Fitzpatrick added that he thought what Smith was able to accomplish last year was “incredible.”

When Fitzy learned about Alex Smith’s retirement… he remembered the worst text he’s ever sent pic.twitter.com/vUNiInJZfU — baseball knowing king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) April 20, 2021

As you can probably tell from the tone of his voice, Fitzpatrick wasn’t trying to dismiss the severity of Smith’s injury. He was just hoping to cheer him up with that message.

Thankfully, Smith overcame all the obstacles thrown his way and managed to return to the gridiron.