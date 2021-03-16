Breaking: Ryan Fitzpatrick Has Signed With A New Team

Ryan Fitzpatrick has decided on his next NFL home.

The longtime quarterback, who was rumored to be considering retirement following the 2020 season, has made a decision on his future.

Fitzpatrick, 38, has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Washington Football Team. The former Harvard Crimson quarterback has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the NFC East franchise. Fitzpatrick will reportedly head to Washington with the expectation of being the Week 1 starter.

The one-year contract is reportedly worth $10 million and could grow to $12 million with incentives, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, per source. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke,” the ESPN insider reported on Monday night.

Fitzpatrick, a seventh round pick out of Harvard in 2005, played for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and ’20. He spent most of the 2020 season as the Dolphins’ starter, though he was eventually replaced by Tua Tagovailoa.

The longtime NFL quarterback will join a Washington team that is coming off a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Football Team has a strong defense and a couple of promising players on offense. They’ve been missing an answer at quarterback, and while Fitzpatrick isn’t a longterm one, he could be an upgrade for 2021.