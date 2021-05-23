Ryan Fitzpatrick Can Make Unfortunate History This Season

Ryan Fitzpatrick joined his ninth different NFL organization earlier this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team. The 38-year-old journeyman will perhaps get his last chance to be a starting quarterback in the league this season, with a team prepared to compete for the NFC East.

Although Fitzpatrick has a lot to look forward to this fall, he also has a chance to reach an unfortunate NFL milestone. Provided he starts most of the season for the Washington Football Team, he can become the first quarterback to lose to 31 different teams, according to Pro Football Talk.

Fitzpatrick has already fallen to 28 NFL teams during his 16-year career and will face three of the four teams he’s yet to lose to in 2021. If the 38-year-old loses to the Packers, the Saints and the Buccaneers this season in Washington, he’ll set an all-time record for most teams lost to as a starting quarterback.

The only team that Fitzpatrick hasn’t lost to during his career is the Lions, but Washington won’t play Detroit next season.

Seven quarterbacks have lost to 30 different teams during their NFL careers: Drew Bledsoe, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Matt Hasselbeck, Jon Kitna, Carson Palmer and Alex Smith. However, all of them have already retired, meaning that none of them will be able to catch Fitzpatrick if he loses those three games later this year.

Although Fitzpatrick will have his work cut out for him in 2021, he’s fresh off of a solid season in Miami. With the Dolphins, he completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

His play earned him a deal with the Washington Football Team where he’ll now get another opportunity to start.

Fitzpatrick won’t be focused on the unfortunate milestone he could reach but will rather try to piece together one last strong season as a starter.