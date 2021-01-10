Ryan Kerrigan Makes His Future NFL Plans Very Clear

Amidst a fairly bleak decade in Washington, Ryan Kerrigan has always proven to be a bright spot.

The four-time Pro Bowler and franchise leader in sacks has dominated opposing offensive lines since he came into the league in 2011. Kerrigan spent that entire time in Washington racking up at least 5.5 sacks in each season of his 10-year career.

But, 2020 marked the first time that the veteran edge rusher primarily came off the bench. After making 140 starts in his first nine years with the Washington Football Team, Kerrigan lined up to begin the game just once this season. Washington made a commitment to drafting young defensive talent during the last few drafts, leaving the veteran without a spot in the line-up.

With the NFC East champs season coming to a close on Saturday, following a loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, it’s unclear what will become of Kerrigan. At this point, he will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent with his future in Washington in doubt.

In Saturday’s postgame press conference, Kerrigan reminded reporters of his intention to continue playing football as much as possible.

“I definitely want to be a starter again…” Kerrigan said per ESPN’s Jon Keim. “I don’t think anybody wants to settle for being a role player, a reserve player.”

“I still feel I’ve got a lot of ball in me…. a lot of productive years left,” the 32-year-old defensive end added.

Kerrigan on his future: "I definitely want to be a starter again… I don't think anybody wants to settle for being a role player, a reserve player." — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2021

After Washington’s 31-23 loss, video caught Kerrigan coming back onto FedEx Field. According to The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, he just looked around at the stadium he has called home for the last decade, as if to say goodbye.

Ryan Kerrigan came out, sat on the bench and just looked around. Had a towel with him and kept wiping his eyes. Then he waved to stadium workers as he walked toward the tunnel. Definitely one of those "last moment" feels. pic.twitter.com/DO97nP5kmr — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2021

If Saturday’s game was Kerrigan’s last with the Washington Football Team, the fanbase will remember him fondly. The 32-year-old would end his time with as the organization’s all-time sack leader with 95.5 over his 10 years in Washington.

Now, Kerrigan will move into the offseason, looking for one last team to give him a starting gig.