Ryan Kerrigan Was Asked If He’s Looking For “Revenge”

Longtime Washington Football Team pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan announced his departure from the team today only to sign with the rival Philadelphia Eagles soon afterwards. Naturally, the subject of wanting “revenge” on his former employer came up in his first interview.

Speaking to ESPN’s John Keim, Kerrigan tried to make it clear that revenge was not on his mind with this move. He praised Washington for being good to him throughout his career and said the thought never occurred to him.

“No, not at all,” Kerrigan said. “I’m not like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get revenge.’ Get revenge on Washington? The place has been so good to me. No, that wasn’t a thought at all.”

Kerrigan was Washington’s No. 16 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The former Purdue pass rusher quickly became a force to be reckoned with, averaging double-digit sacks over his first eight seasons while making four Pro Bowls.

Ryan Kerrigan missed only four games in 10 years in Washington, and rapidly climbed the all-time sacks list for the team and its storied history. This past year he surpassed Dexter Manley to become the team’s all-time leader in sacks with 94.5 of them.

Off the field, Kerrigan runs a charity helping children in his local community. He also had a cameo in the Sharknado series in 2015.

The Eagles are getting a great pass rusher and a better person with Ryan Kerrigan.

How many sacks do you think he’ll have for the Eagles in 2021?