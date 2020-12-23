Ryan Leaf Has Troubling Comment On Dwayne Haskins

If there’s anyone in NFL history who would know what it’s like to fall below expectations as a young quarterback, it’s Ryan Leaf. In the wake of the controversies surrounding Washington QB Dwayne Haskins, Leaf has some troubling comments on him.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Leaf called Haskins’ recent off-the-field behavior “utter ignorance”. He asserted that there’s something in the “brain chemistry of an elite athlete” where there’s a lack of impulse control and poor decision-making. Most troubling of all, Leaf said that looking at Haskins is “like looking in a mirror!”

“Listen, this is exactly what you think it is. Utter ignorance,” Leaf wrote. “There’s something about the brain chemistry of an elite athlete that has everything & feels slighted & hurt. You have zero impulse control, no one will tell me what I cannot do. I swear it’s like looking in a mirror!”

The former NFL quarterback may be projecting just a tiny bit, but there are some unpleasant parallels. Much like Leaf did in the 1990s, Haskins has struggled on the field and gotten into trouble off the field.

But the similarities largely end there. Haskins hasn’t gotten into quite as much legal trouble, or shown the same bad attitude as Leaf did back in the day that caused frequent blow-ups with the media and teammates.

That said, there’s little doubt that Haskins’ career in trending in the same general direction as Leaf’s.

The Chargers cut Leaf after just three seasons for a wide variety of reasons – poor play among the most prominent.

If Dwayne Haskins plays his way off the team entirely after just two years then maybe Leaf will be proven right.