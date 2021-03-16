The Spun

Report: 1 Trade Destination Crossed Off For Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold winds up to throw a pass for the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets drops back to pass against the defense of the New England Patriots during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Sam Darnold is one of a number of young quarterbacks that could be changing teams this year. The New York Jets could bring the former USC star back for another year under the team’s new coaching staff, but there are plenty of rumors that the team could take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, or make a big move for a veteran.

The Jets have been connected to Deshaun Watson through the saga surrounding the young Houston Texans star. The Texans insist they’re not trading him, but if they relent, the Jets can offer a better package than just about anybody.

The Washington Football Team has been retooling the quarterback position. Alex Smith is gone, and will attempt to keep his impressive career comeback going elsewhere. Dwayne Haskins, now a Pittsburgh Steeler, was cut during the season. The team is holding on to Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, and last night, signed popular veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is expected to start.

It sounds like that takes them out of the running for a potential deal for Sam Darnold. Dianna Russini inquired, and was told to not waste her time with any rumors.

Darnold took a step back with the Jets in 2020. He played in 12 games, throwing for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His yardage, yards per attempt, touchdowns, and quarterback rating were all career lows.

The Washington Football Team dealt with a number of injuries and changes at quarterback to win a mediocre NFC East, and give the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers a real test in their first playoff game, with Heinicke emerging as something of a folk hero in that game.

It doesn’t seem as if the team’s true quarterback of the future is on the roster as of now, but the team has been building in a very positive direction around the QB spot for a few years.

