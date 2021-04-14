The Spun

Sammis Reyes Has Clear Message After Signing With Washington

Washington Football Team field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Without a doubt, one of the most unique free agent signings of the NFL offseason was tight end Sammis Reyes by the Washington Football Team.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Reyes, 23, has never played football. A native of Chile, he emigrated to the United States when he was a teenager and played basketball at Tulane a few years ago.

After being convinced by his family and friends to give football a chance, he trained for a few months in Florida before taking part in the University of Florida’s Pro Day two weeks ago. At the workout, Reyes clocked a 4.64 40-yard dash and put up 31 reps on the bench press.

Washington signed Reyes on Tuesday, and no matter how much of a long shot he figures to be to make the roster, the greenhorn tight end isn’t feeling intimidated.

“I always tell people: I don’t think there’s going to be anything harder than having to leave home when you’re 14,” Reyes said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “So I’m prepared for whatever comes. . . . What I do know is that no one is going to outwork me.”

Obviously, the odds say Reyes won’t make the 53-man roster, but for him even to get to this point is pretty incredible.

He’ll be an easy person to root for this offseason.


