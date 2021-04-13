Sammis Reyes, Chilean Basketball Player, Signs With NFL Team

Sammis Reyes’ transition from the hardwood to the gridiron is now complete. On Tuesday, the former Tulane basketball player signed a contract with an NFL team.

The Washington Football Team announced that they signed Reyes earlier this afternoon. The specifics for his contract aren’t out yet.

Reyes impressed NFL scouts at Florida’s pro day on April 1, running the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds and posting 31 reps on the bench press.

Clearly, the scouting department for Washington saw enough from Reyes at his pro day. He’ll get to join a receiving corps that doesn’t have much depth at tight end outside of Logan Thomas.

We have signed TE Sammis Reyes! — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 13, 2021

During an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel in January, Reyes revealed that his family and friends inspired him to change his profession.

“So when I was 23, my current agent, my family and my close friends, they were like ‘You’ve got to give this football thing a shot. You’re fast, you’re strong, you’re powerful.’ So my friends, my best friends, and everybody around me convinced me to give it a shot.”

We’ve seen a handful of former basketball players turn into great tight ends, such as Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham and Tony Gonzalez.

Reyes still has to prove that he can make a 53-man roster, but signing a deal with Washington before the draft is an encouraging start for sure.