WFT President Apologizes For Timing Of Sean Taylor Announcement

The Washington Football Team will retire Sean Taylor’s No. 21 jersey this Sunday in a long-overdue decision. The announcement couldn’t have come at a worse time, though.

The Washington Football Team gave less than a week’s notice regarding the Taylor announcement and Sunday’s ceremony. The announcement came in the midst of the NFL’s investigation into workplace misconduct within the Washington organization. It also seemed a bit last-minute.

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright released a statement on Friday morning apologizing for the entire ordeal. In essence, he admitted the announcement should have been made much earlier to give fans further notice and plan accordingly.

“What we wanted to do was make good on something we know was long overdue,” Wright wrote, via WashingtonFootball.com. “Of all the football traditions, retiring numbers is especially symbolic and deeply reverential. So, prior to the season, we put a plan in place to retire the jerseys of some of the great men who helped build this historic franchise. Bobby Mitchell and Sean Taylor are the start of what we hope will become an honored tradition here as it is in many other places.

“… We screwed up the execution and, as a result, we realize that we hurt many of our fans deeply. And for that I and we as an organization are sorry.”

To our fans: I'm sorry. We're sorry. We will do better. 📰 https://t.co/kgKQYzdyDT — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) October 15, 2021

It’s going to be a special ceremony on Sunday, but it’s a shame more fans couldn’t prepare to attend.

The Washington Football Team will try and distract from the obvious when it retires Sean Taylor’s jersey on Sunday.

