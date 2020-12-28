Stephen A. Smith Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Dwayne Haskins News

This afternoon, the Washington Football Team officially cut ties with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, one of the team’s 2019 first-round picks.

Haskins had fallen out of favor with two coaching staffs in Washington, but it is still jarring to see a franchise waive a player before the end of his second season, especially when they invested so much in him. Especially when he started in a crucial game with playoff implications the day before.

But that just illustrates how much of a disaster Haskins’ time with WFT was. This afternoon, even ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who criticized the New York Giants for passing up on Haskins for Daniel Jones, admitted he made a mistake.

“Even on vacation I need to step out and say this: I was totally WRONG about Dwayne Haskins,” Smith tweeted. “Thinking the Giants were foolish to pass up on him in favor of Daniel Jones, I look like a damn fool. You know how bad you have to be as a player — and person — to be a 1st-round pick and still get released inside of two years?”

It’s tough to argue with Smith here. Haskins is in danger of being out of the NFL for good.

The Ohio State product took a step in the right direction with his public statement on Twitter this afternoon.

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end. I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for,” Haskins wrote. “I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

Time will tell if another franchise will provide Dwayne Haskins with a second chance.