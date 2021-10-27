Tanya Snyder Reportedly Had Message For NFL Owners Tuesday

The NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team has been the No. 1 topic in the league for the past few weeks. On Wednesday night, Mark Maske of The Washington Post had a telling update on this situation.

According to Maske, Washington co-CEO Tanya Snyder spoke to fellow NFL owners about the recent email leaks involving Bruce Allen, Jon Gruden, Jeff Pash and several others.

“Tanya Snyder told fellow NFL owners during a meeting Tuesday that she and Daniel Snyder are not responsible for the email leaks that have engulfed the entire sport in controversy lately, according to multiple sources,” Maske said.

Additionally, Snyder reportedly apologized for what the NFL has experienced because of the fallout from the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently commented on the NFL’s handling of the WFT investigation. He told reporters that he’s “very satisfied with how the league handled it.”

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, however, said that he would like to see a written report from the NFL regarding its WFT investigation.

Though it seems like the dust has settled from the league’s investigation for now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more information leaks in the future.