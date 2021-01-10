Taylor Heinicke Sent Clear Message After Saturday’s Loss

If you weren’t familiar with Taylor Heinicke prior to Saturday night, you surely are now.

The Washington Football Team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday evening. Washington was without starting quarterback Alex Smith, who’s still dealing with a leg injury. The Football Team was led by Heinicke, who played admirably in replacement duty.

Heinicke threw for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added six rushes for 46 yards and a score on the ground.

Following the game, the former XFL quarterback sent a clear message – he’s here to stay.

“I deserve to be in this league a little longer,” Heinicke said, via ESPN. “I’ve been on the other side not playing and it’s not fun, not as fun as this.”

Washington Football Team captain and wide receiver Terry McLaurin is a big fan.

“I’ll take No. 4 on my team any day of the week, twice on Sunday,” McLaurin said. “I hope we’re teammates in the future.

“That dude plays with no fear. He’s going to give his players a chance to make plays. He extends plays, he runs, he takes hits. He does everything you ask a quarterback to do in this league.

“He gave us a chance.”

It will be interesting to see where Washington goes with the quarterback position in 2021. Heinicke gave the franchise a lot to think about on Saturday night.