Taylor Heinicke Shares Encouraging Postgame Injury News

Taylor Heinicke did not finish today’s game due to injury, but it doesn’t sound like the Washington Football Team quarterback will have to miss any more time.

Heinicke, who was sacked four times and ultimately replaced by Kyle Allen late in WFT’s 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, told reporters tonight that he anticipates being able to play next weekend.

In fact, Heinicke said that he was bothered more by his right elbow than his knee in the first half.

“The knee is fine; it was a little scary at first, but it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw,” Heinicke said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I didn’t feel right ever since. I think the knee should be fine; I should be ready this week.”

Taylor Heinicke, via phone after the game: “The knee is fine; it was a little scary at first, but it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw. I didn’t feel right ever since. I think the knee should be fine; I should be ready this week.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 12, 2021

Washington could use a healthy Heinicke in Week 15. They will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, who have an identical 6-7 record.

The winner of that game will pick up a crucial victory in the NFC playoff chase, while the loser might have to win out in order to have a shot at a wild card berth.