Look: Chase Young Had An Incredible Reaction To Taylor Heinicke’s Touchdown Run

The quarterback position has been an absolute adventure for the Washington Football Team this year. Enter: undrafted free agent and Old Dominion great Taylor Heinicke.

A few weeks ago, Heinicke was working on finishing his degree. The former Walter Payton Award winner bounced around from the Minnesota Vikings to the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers from 2015-2018. Earlier this year, he was on the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks, though he backed up former Mississippi State standout Nick Fitzgerald.

With injuries to Alex Smith and Kyle Allen, and the unceremonious release of Dwayne Haskins, Heinicke has been thrust into action in the last few weeks, after being signed off the street by Washington. He looked pretty pesky in a Week 16 loss to the Panthers, giving the team a lift in relief of Haskins. Now, he is giving the Greatest Of All Time a run for his money.

Down 18-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Heinicke just engineered a 61-yard drive, which featured a pair of miraculous runs from the quarterback. On third and five from the Tampa Bay eight, he avoided a pair of defenders that collapsed the pocket and scrambled left, diving for the pylon amid a group of defenders to cut the Bucs lead to two after a missed two-point conversion.

Heinicke is taking the NFL world by storm right now. He has won over perhaps his most talented teammate, 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, as well. The star defensive end wants everyone to know the name.

Tampa Bay has pushed the lead to 21-16 with a quick field goal in response. Still, this one is far from over. Washington Football Team takes back over with over 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

It is way, way too early to call for Taylor Heinicke over Tom Brady, but we’re absolutely in striking distance here.

